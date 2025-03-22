Aaron Rodgers is holding the Falcons and Kirk Cousins hostage, as well

I think most of America is sick of hearing about Aaron Rodgers by now. The top available quarterback has milked his first experience on the open market for all it is worth and caused a log jam with the rest of the NFL.

The sweepstakes (for lack of a better term) for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has brought all quarterback decisions to a screeching halt, including the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins.

Aaron Rodgers is killing all hope of a quick Kirk Cousins trade

The Atlanta Falcons have held stead fast on getting some value out of Kirk Cousins, whether that be as a backup or through a trade. Preferably, through a trade so they can finally put all their focus on Michael Penix Jr.

However, it is hard to trade a player when the market is static thanks to the former Packers and Jets quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers' decision is down to the Steelers and Giants, arguably the two most quarterback-needy teams in the league. As we all know, he lives in his own world -- a world without clocks.

What he is doing is holding up countless players and franchises. No one has signed Russell Wilson and trades have been dead (both trading up in the draft and regular player trades).

This leaves the Falcons waiting, just like everyone else. They can't trade Cousins until a team (or teams) miss on their No. 1 target.

Whichever team doesn't land Rodgers will conceivably have interest in Cousins. But, even if they don't, their next move will send ripples around the league that change the Falcons' plan. It is all ridiculous.

Ironically, the Atlanta Falcons might become the biggest winners in all of this. If they wait until after the draft (hopefully, Rodgers will have made a decision by then) there will be at least one team without a starting quarterback. The Falcons could then leverage that and get more for their failed signing than they deserve.