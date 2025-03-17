Prepare for Kirk Cousins to be on Falcons' 2025 final roster

The Atlanta Falcons are serious about getting something out of Kirk Cousins and his monster contract.

On Saturday, a $10 million roster bonus triggered, meaning if they were going to release him it would've happened already. The Falcons will now wait for a desperate team to make a trade offer they cannot refuse, and don't be surprised if that doesn't come until partway through the 2025 season.

Falcons will wait for full desperation before trading Kirk Cousins

Panic and desperation is what it will take for Kirk Cousins to be traded. The Atlanta Falcons appear to be ready to roll into the season with the veteran quarterback on their roster as they wait for a desperate team.

Quarterback injuries can derail a season for any team. They usually happen at a time when no starting-caliber quarterbacks are available so it can ruin what was initially a promising season.

But if Kirk Cousins is available, that team will be willing to make a big offer to help save their season. At that point, the Falcons will land compensation exceeding what the quarterback is worth.

If the Falcons start taking calls for him right now, they won't get the type of compensation they would by waiting until the season -- even if there is a bidding war. Teams trying to save their season is more leverage than two teams bidding against each other.

The other benefit of waiting is that if the Dirty Birds happen to be that unlucky team then they have a starter sitting right there. I know many fans wouldn't want that but look at the facts, Cousins played well until his injury against the Saints. He can play at a higher level than any backup in the NFL.

It is smart for the Falcons to wait this out; they could get way more compensation than anyone could've imagined.