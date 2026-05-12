Anthony Edwards' name drop of Falcons legend sent social media into a frenzy

Exactly the name we thought would be trending after an exciting NBA Playoff game: former Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Roddy White.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a tight playoff series in the Western Conference Semifinals. On Sunday, the Wolves evened the series on a clutch receiver-like catch by Ayo Dosunmu. Afterwards, Wolves' star Anthony Edwards dropped White's name while discussing the grab in a postgame interview, leaving everyone stunned.

Anthony Edwards on this Ayo Dosunmu catch:



“Roddy White… Atlanta Falcon, that’s all I gotta say.” https://t.co/iaB1fJR3b7 pic.twitter.com/jC4ZZR3qJN — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 11, 2026

Did anyone have that on their bingo card?

Roddy White is trending after shocking Anthony Edwards postgame interview

I think anyone who didn't know where Edwards grew up instantly found out on Sunday. Clearly, the Atlanta native grew up rooting for his hometown Falcons in the mid-2010s, when Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and White terrorized opposing defenses on a week-by-week basis.

While White isn't the first name fans would think about at the position over the past couple of decades, it makes sense why he is the name the superstar went to. He was the star player during Ant's most impressionable years, which is why he doubled down when addressing the media.

However, Dosunmu disagreed. He jokingly replied that he was "more like Julio", but regardless, it's cool to see the Dirty Birds' old receiver duo getting their props. And White took notice of his words. The 24-year-old even got a shoutout from one of his favorite players in a tweet that's been trending.

My favorite player he just built different. He bat clean up yall know what that mean. https://t.co/rmquo1gjeX — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) May 11, 2026

The Falcons legend returned the favor, calling him his "favorite player" in the NBA. Then White dropped a baseball reference in discussing the reliability of the former No. 1 pick out of Georgia. We are all over the map in the world of sports.

White's post, as of writing this, is over a million views, 20,000 likes, and 1,300 reposts. Again, you don't often hear NFL players shouted out immediately after an exciting, hard-fought NBA playoff game, much less an under-appreciated star.

And then the four-time Pro Bowler immediately made an appearance back with the team he played 11 seasons with, stopping by practice where he reunited with Ryan, his former teammate and the franchise's new president of football as the franchise took advantage of his trending status.

Look who stopped by practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/htgFjR0Q5q — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 11, 2026

Anyone else think Matt Ryan looks like Kyle Shanahan at first glance?

Anyway, it is cool to see White continue his vested interest in the club. We see many legends fall off the map and never acknowledge their old teams after retirement; something fans never appreciate.

As for Ant's Timberwolves, they are scheduled to play Game 5 tonight and Game 6 on Friday. Surely, many Falcons fans will be rooting for the Peach State's finest to help the underdogs to sweep the two games and advance to the conference finals.