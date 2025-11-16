Falcons legend delivers a harsh truth that frustrated fans won’t want to hear

If there is anyone who knows what it is like to struggle early only to turn into one of the best in the league, it is Atlanta Falcons legend Roddy White.

White struggled early in his career, pushing fans to label him as a "bust." However, as we all know, he became one of the best in the NFL and in Falcons history.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver joined Sports Radio 680 The Fan to discuss the state of the team amid a four-game losing streak, and his perspective on things was not what anyone expected. And, to be quite honest, it isn't enough to make fans feel any better.

""I am not really frustrated. You are just going to have to be more patient because our team is such a young football team. We just got to be able to be patient for two or three years, and I think this team is going to take off and be a very good football team. I think we are headed in the right direction and I think we drafted a bunch of really good players and we just got to let them mature and grow. And a couple of years from now we will be very appreciative of where this team is." Roddy White

White has been known as a brash personality, so hearing him say that we all need to be patient is surprising—and frustrating.

Roddy White urges fans to be patient as the end of the Falcons' rebuild is near

Fans of this franchise have tried to stay patient since their bounce-back 2017 season that saw them beat the Rams in the playoffs. It has been a struggle since then as they have gone 50-75 going into Week 11's game against Carolina.

It felt like this season would be different. They have all the offensive talent and added a bunch on defense. Unfortunately, only half of that has shown up on the field. In some respects, White is right; this team's top players are young, while their expendable players are the veterans.

With that said, where you can push back on his assessment is that the young players are the ones producing, while the veterans aren't.

Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are the guys producing yards and the limited points. On defense, the four rookies—Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.—are leading the way.

So it isn't like you are waiting on their development—they have already arrived. More consistency from Michael Penix Jr. is needed, but you can't deny this roster is talented enough to make waves in the NFC.

It has ultimately come down to the coaching. Robinson continues to run the worst scheme in the NFL, and, I mean this, one of the worst ever. Meanwhile, Raheem Morris has mismanaged numerous on-field and off-field situations.

Maybe No. 84 is right and we need to be patient. But everyone has remained relatively patient for eight years and waiting another "two or three years" won't calm the storm with unrest already growing.