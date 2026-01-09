Arthur Blank confirmed what Falcons fans started to question about Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an offseason of change, currently searching for a new head coach and general manager, as well as other decision makers in the front office. Once the Falcons get those positions filled, the team will then focus on improving an already promising roster.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Atlanta’s roster is what will happen at the quarterback position. Kirk Cousins is still under contract, but a recent restructure of his contract makes moving on possible. With respect to Cousins, though, everyone is curious about the future of Michael Penix Jr. The second-year quarterback had an underwhelming season that ended early because of a knee injury.

With his availability for next season up in the air, people are wondering if the Falcons are still committed to him as their long-term answer. Team owner Arthur Blank answered that question on Thursday with an unequivocal yes, saying, “I do think Michael is our franchise quarterback.”

“I do think Michael is our franchise quarterback.”



Arthur Blank affirms that he believes Michael Penix Jr. is the guy going forward. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/QbSReMG6tz — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 8, 2026

Arthur Blank remains committed to Michael Penix Jr. as Falcons’ franchise quarterback

One concern about Penix is his health. His most recent knee injury was his third major knee injury, after tearing his right ACL twice in college. The current injury he’s recovering from is on his left leg, and Blank explained on Thursday that surgeons believe the latest procedure will leave Penix’s knee in an even better condition than before. Of course, that’s a claim fans will have to see to believe.

What Blank made clear, though, is that the quarterback will have a spot to return to once he’s healthy. It’s just a matter of when he will be healthy, and who will be coaching the young quarterback and his talented teammates in 2026 and beyond.

Penix has only started 12 games in his young career, appearing in 14 total. In those games, he completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Penix also added 81 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground, but Atlanta was just 4-8 in his starts and the offense looked better with Cousins.

Arthur Blank believes in the young quarterback, though, but the next regime will have to as well. When Michael Penix Jr. is back on the field, it’ll be on him to prove the franchise right, or his future with the organization may not last much longer.