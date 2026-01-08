NFL analyst details why Falcons job is risky despite Atlanta’s young talent

The Atlanta Falcons are one of seven teams currently searching for a head coach, and they’re the only team looking for a head coach and a general manager. While Atlanta has a lot going on, it’s fair to say it’s still one of the best destinations of the seven openings.

The Falcons have talented young players on both sides of the ball, won eight games this season, and finished the year on a four-game winning streak.

If the top coaching candidates were able to pick where they want to go, Atlanta would have to be among the top options. Senior NFL columnist Judy Battista doesn’t see it that way. In a recent piece, ranking all seven openings, Battista ranked the Falcons fourth — even behind the Cleveland Browns. The reason why was simple: “if the short timeline offered to Morris is any indicator, a new coach will face pressure to make the playoffs quickly to keep the heat off.”

NFL analyst believes Falcons’ next coach will be under immediate pressure

Battista was extremely complimentary of Atlanta’s young players, and while acknowledging the question marks around the quarterback position, the writer emphasized that the Falcons are set up for a coach to have immediate success. However, Battista, questioned how long the leash would be for a coach if they can’t achieve that immediate success.

"Raheem Morris is out after just two seasons, despite winning eight games in each year on the job, plus engineering a four-game winning streak to close out the 2025 campaign. This was an unusually quick hook by Arthur Blank, who is generally considered one of the more measured, patient owners in the game... if the short timeline offered Morris is any indicator, a new coach will face pressure to make the playoffs quickly to keep the heat off." Judy Battista (NFL.com)

That’s a fair point. Coaching candidates definitely consider the stability and patience of the environments they’re entering, because no one wants to be fired before the really have enough time to get rolling. Looking at how things unfolded with Raheem Morris, that fear will definitely surround the Falcons’ job.

Fortunately, for Atlanta, the opportunity to be a head coach is often too good to pass up, even if you are only being given a small margin for error. Additionally, most confident coaches will look at the Falcons’ roster, and the state of the NFC South, and be sure they can get things figured out in Atlanta fast.