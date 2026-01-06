Arthur Blank has a chance to right a major wrong with perfect Falcons' coaching hire

Raheem Morris is out in Atlanta, and all eyes stare at owner Arthur Blank to forecast his next move. Blank cleaned house completely, and has three major positions to fill. With time on his side, plenty of strong options remain, but one is more obvious than the others.

Mike LaFleur, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, feels like the perfect fit for the Falcons' head coaching vacancy. LaFleur has spent three straight seasons crafting the Rams' offense and has built a juggernaut very quickly.

The Rams finished the 2025 season first in total yards and points per game. Sure, it's easier when you have the future Hall of Fame QB-WR duo of MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams, coupled with arguably the best receiver in the world, Puka Nacua, but success doesn't come easy.

Mike LaFleur is the perfect successor to Raheem Morris in Atlanta

LaFleur built a top-eight offense in Los Angeles during his first season as the offensive coordinator, when Nacua was a rookie, Adams was a Raider, and Stafford endured an injury riddled season. Increased offensive production is exactly what the Falcons need after their eighth straight season finishing 18th or worse in points per game, which also coincides with their playoff drought.

The 38-year-old has the connections in Atlanta to make this signing happen, which creates a real likelihood he's at least interviewed. LaFleur spent the 2015-2016 seasons as a Falcons offensive assistant under Dan Quinn's leadership. And his brother, Matt, is currently the coach of the Packers.

Current Falcons' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson spent the 2023 season as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Rams under LaFleur. The relationships are there with Atlanta's leadership, but it gets even better.

I've never decided if the coaching tree a coach comes from actually matters toward success, but it's certainly a hot talking point. LaFleur has obviously spent the last three seasons under Sean McVay, and four seasons as the passing game coordinator under ex-Falcons' OC Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

He's developed his craft as an NFL assistant over the previous twelve years, and has fantastic numbers to back him. The only slight against him is his lack of head coaching (and play-calling) experience. Through over a decade of coaching in the NFL, LaFleur has never been a head coach.

Typically, first-time head coaches struggle at times, but Ben Johnson proved that this can be overcome with his success in Chicago this year.

Whether or not LaFleur will interview for the Falcons gig is too early to tell, but he's the perfect candidate. He has proven success, has learned under top-tier coaches, and fits the hole the Falcons desperately need filled.

Early in the Falcons' head coaching search, I am heavily in favor of hearing what LaFleur has to say in an interview.