Arthur Blank can't afford to overthink Falcons' golden opportunity for new regime

Throughout this season, it's become abundantly clear that the Atlanta Falcons need to move on from Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot. A 4-8 season in Atlanta has both men on the hot seat, as even a successful rookie class and a talented roster isn't enough to rewrite a narrative that's only growing.

However, Arthur Blank has a reputation for being patient with his leadership, but this group might force his hand. The 83-year-old owner hasn't seen the Dirty Birds make the playoffs since 2017, and that streak is likely to continue with another season without a postseason appearance looming.

Since Fontenot took over in 2021, the team hasn't enjoyed any success. The entire post-Matt Ryan era has been a disaster for the Falcons, as even a talented roster hasn't been enough to break the playoff drought. And unfortunately, a change in leadership should be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Arthur Blank needs to utilize his Rams connections and hire John McKay as Falcons' new GM

Blank's idea of hiring some of Sean McVay's top assistants with Los Angeles was correct in principle, but it was the wrong coaches. Morris' time as the interim coach of the Falcons in 2020 clouded his judgement, while nobody expected Zac Robinson's first stint as an NFL OC to flame out like this.

However, the perfect opportunity to correct his mistakes just materialized. Blank's right-hand man is president Rich McKay, who was a Super Bowl-winning GM in Tampa Bay and Thomas Dimitroff's predecessor as general manager, but his son, John is bracing to follow in his father's footsteps.

John McKay is the assistant GM for the Rams and has played a pivotal role in building the roster of the team many have heralded as the best team in the NFL. John was also credited with helping the Rams sign former Falcon Nate Landman, while the Rams also have Atlanta's 2026 first-round pick.

He's in his first season as assistant GM to Les Snead, but has been in Los Angeles for the last decade helping McVay and Snead turn them into true contenders. McKay spent the last four seasons as the Rams' director of pro personnel and has also served as their assistant director of pro scouting.

He reminds a lot of fans of Jaguars' GM James Gladstone, who also has Rams ties, and has done a masterful job in his first season in Jacksonville.

A hire like this could be considered nepotism, but it's no secret that McKay has the track record where a general manager job is in his future. And if the Falcons bring him in to replace Fontenot, he could bring in Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula to replace Morris as head coach.