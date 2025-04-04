Arthur Blank reveals Falcons' 2025 Draft plan (and it's painfully obvious)

It doesn't take a genius to realize where the Atlanta Falcons will invest their limited Draft capital in -- the defense. But in case you weren't completely convinced, here is what owner Arthur Blank had to say:

"The emphasis on the Draft will certainly be on the defensive side of the ball, I think that's pretty obvious to everybody."

Yeah, I would say that is pretty obvious...

The Falcons have invested heavily in their offense these past four years with the selections of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. It has been five years since they have drafted a defender in the first round, but that streak will inevitably break in a few weeks.

However, that is what we have thought the majority of those drafts, so there is still the chance that we are thrown a curveball by Terry Fontenot.

Nevertheless, the defense needs reinforcements and with a defensive-minded head coach and a new defensive coordinator, the front office will be targeting the best defensive lineman, edge rusher, or cornerback when on the clock.

The real question: Will the Falcons have an all-defensive 2025 draft class?

Arthur Blank's comments didn't answer the real question fans and analysts have about the franchise: Will they only pick defenders?

Clearly, that isn't a question he could answer. It isn't even a question that anyone could answer because you never know how the board will fall.

With that being said, the offense is pretty well-rounded, and the Falcons only have five picks. It seems probable that Terry Fontenot drafts only defenders.

Edge rusher should be priority No. 1. They need a franchise player at the position, but they could also add talent on the interior of the line, cornerback, and safety.

At most, the Dirty Birds will draft two offensive players, assuming they don't add more picks. Their season will ride on the impact their defensive rookies have.