Trading down in first round is no-brainer for the Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot has put himself in a tough situation after last year's trade for Matt Judon. Giving up a third-round pick for a player who looked like a shell of himself proved to be a highway robbery for the Patriots.

With where the Falcons are, that move hurts even more. They need defensive talent and depth, and only having two picks in the first three rounds. This means they must trade out of the No. 15 pick.

Terry Fontenot must find a way to recoup missing third-round pick

The 2025 NFL Draft's strength lies in its depth, not its top-end talent. Ask any draft expert and they will tell you that the difference between mid-to-late first-round picks and second and third-round picks is minimal.

This is bad news for the Falcons who only have to picks in the first three rounds.

The priority for Terry Fontenot on day one should be finding a team to trade down with to increase the quantity of picks.

The problem: will a team be looking to trade up when the Falcons are on the clock? An intriguing prospect will need to fall for a trade down to happen -- someone like Shadeur Sanders.

In a recent mock draft by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, the Falcons traded out of the first round so the Browns could draft Sanders. In exchange, the Dirty Birds landed picks No. 33, No. 67, and No. 104. A trade like this would completely change this team's outlook.

Suddenly, they would have two second-round picks, a third-rounder, two fourth-rounders, and two seventh-rounders.

Of course, trading out of the first round isn't without its risks. Your first pick will no longer have a fifth-year option in his contract, something Terry Fontenot has taken advantage of. You also lose the opportunity at a top talent.

Nevertheless, landing a few starters on day two and depth players in day three is well worth it. Fontenot should be ready to take any offer a team makes him while on the clock.