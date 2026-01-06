Perfect Raheem Morris replacement just fell into Falcons' lap after shocking firing

Now that the Atlanta Falcons fired both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, the rumor mill is churning while speculating about which head coach they could hire. Things felt relatively cut and dry with Klint Kubiak the early frontrunner, but the Ravens made a choice that will shake up the whole coaching carousel.

It was just reported that the Baltimore Ravens were firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh, who will instantly become the belle of the ball for the six head coach-needy teams. And given Arthur Blank desires an experienced replacement for Morris, Harbaugh more than fits the bill for the Falcons.

Sources: John Harbaugh is out as the Ravens head coach. pic.twitter.com/Rht9ssh01j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Luckily, the Falcons' job is arguably the most attractive on the market, which is something that will have to appeal to the Super Bowl-winning coach. Their roster is by far the most set up to lead a team to the playoffs, which is something that should tip the scales in favor of the Dirty Birds with Harbaugh.

Arthur Blank needs to get John Harbaugh on a plane to Atlanta as soon as possible

The most insane part about the 63-year-old's firing is the fact that he took the Ravens to the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons and 12 times in his 18 seasons in Baltimore. Yet still, ownership though the Ravens needed a fresh voice, which is genuinely asinine given what he accomplished.

What's even crazier is the fact that if Tyler Loop made that walk-off field goal on Sunday night against the Steelers, it's almost certain Harbaugh still has a job right now. They missed the playoffs because of that kick, but he definitely mismanaged a late-game situation in a game the Ravens should've won.

Given what he accomplished in Baltimore, he is a perfect fit in Atlanta. The only red flags about the Falcons' head coach job are the murky QB situation and the lack of a 2026 first-round pick, but being equipped with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and two elite young pass-rushers makes up for that.

Moreover, the best part about hiring Harbaugh is the fact that he has a background in special teams, which is an area where the Falcons struggled immensely under Morris in 2025. They also struggled to close out games, so he can rectify that and help them return to the playoffs in a terrible division.

The Falcons have more to offer than a Giants' situation where Harbaugh would be tethered to the incompetent Joe Schoen, or a Titans' roster that has little to work with beyond Cam Ward. In all honesty, the only coaching job that would be more desirable is Baltimore, so they're in a good spot.

Even though most fans want an offensive-minded head coach, Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan (if he gets the job) now know what they have to do.