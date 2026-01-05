Arthur Blank breaks silence with pathetic explanation for Raheem Morris firing

Arthur Blank just stunned the entire NFL world by firing Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, which means that the Atlanta Falcons will be pursuing a complete regime change for the first time since 2021. And frankly, that's exciting given the front office can't get any worse than it was this season.

Nobody saw this coming after Morris himself admitted he expected to be back after the Falcons' Week 18 victory, but that's why coaching is a cruel industry. And Blank's statement only confirms that sentiment, as the 83-year-old's comments on the firing leave fans with more questions than answers.

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the full housecleaning. pic.twitter.com/a4sbFp9mYe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2026

I know Blank is starting to get up there in age, but this sounds almost AI-generated. He's owned the team for over two decades now so he's obviously been around the block when it pertains to firing his coaches, but that doesn't mean it gets any easier for a man who's among the most beloved owners in the league.

Arthur Blank knew the Falcons could do better than Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot

Since being hired as GM back in 2021, Fontenot has been one of the most polarizing executives in football. Year after year it felt like he was making a bold swing to bring Falcons' football back, which was admirable, but his batting average on those big swings wasn't where Blank wanted it to be.

In his five seasons calling the shots, the 45-year-old compiled a 36-48 record with Arthur Smith and Morris, while Morris' 16-18 record across these last two seasons certainly isn't good enough for a roster that should be winning at least 10 games per season and competing for the NFC South.

Blank has never fired a head coach before their third season, so he picked an interesting time to defect on his rule. The Dirty Birds had some of their star players publicly lobbying for Morris to receive another year, but this franchise has fallen well short of expectations year in and year out.

The only head coach who lasted less time at the helm while Blank owned the team is Bobby Petrino, who resigned after 13 games to return to the college ranks. So knowing that even he thinks Morris has fallen short with two 8-9 seasons means that he's more in touch with the needs of the fanbase than he gets credit for.

The Falcons came one game short of playing playoff football, which is certainly a tough pill to swallow (and something that almost definitely played into his decision). Like he said, it's strictly business, which means all attention shifts toward who Matt Ryan can help find to replace the disappointing duo.