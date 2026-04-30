Atlanta Falcons 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr.

If Harold Perkins was eligible for the draft two years ago, there was no way he would have been looked at as a sixth-round pick. The Atlanta Falcons lucked out getting him in the sixth round as a new linebacker for the team. While he may not have a cut and dry role instantly on the defense, Perkins could be a shocker who ends up starting before the end of the season.

Harold Perkins, Jr, Linebacker, Louisiana State University

Athletic Comparison and Numbers

Harold Perkins Jr. was drafted in round 6 with pick 215 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 477 out of 3480 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/9Pz1SOuvxa pic.twitter.com/4NmC4rb4yL — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Athletically, Harold Perkins, Jr compares favorably to Deion Jones. #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/7vUWlJ60o1 — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 25, 2026

Deion Jones was a key contributor to the Falcons defense for five seasons before fading out and becoming a depth linebacker elsewhere. Atlanta has hopes that Harold Perkins can actually be better for longer than Jones was within the defense. Perkins has all the athleticism of his predecessor's predecessor, but he needs to develop his coverage instincts to be on par to Jones before he can truly be an impact in the NFL.

Stats and Awards

2025: 12 Games Played, 56 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections, Third-Team All-SEC, SEC Academic Honor Roll

2024: 4 Games Played, 17 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Fumble Recovery, Redshirted after ACL injury, SEC Academic Honor Roll

2023: 13 Games Played, 75 Tackles, 13.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Fumbles Forced, 5 Pass Deflections, 1 Carry, 1 Yard, 1 Touchdown, Second-Team All-SEC, SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022: 14 Games Played, 73 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 14 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 4 Fumbles Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, Freshman All-American, First-Team All-SEC, LSU Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year, First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Highlight Reel

Scouting Report

Strengths

Harold Perkins has one of the better athletic profiles in the 2026 NFL draft for a linebacker despite his light weight. He does a great job reading plays and determining run versus pass versus play-action. When it comes to shedding blocks, he understands how to use his leverage to throw offensive linemen or tight ends coming his way off of him so that he can get to the ball carrier. He's also an intelligent and strong penetrator for as small as he is and forces a lot of plays to die behind the line.

Weaknesses

When it comes to playing in a slot or a nickel-style role, Perkins needs to show better instinctual recognition for what he needs to do in both man and zone coverages. As a tackler, he needs to get better at wrapping up and taking his guy to the ground in open field situations. His blitzing needs to get more effective when there's a running back left in to keep him at bay because he gets held up quickly instead of just eluding the blocker.

Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags

Harold Perkins just loves football. He's always wanting to get on the field and played a ton of special teams as a freshman just to get out there. Academically, he never let his studies take him out of the game and worked just as hard in the weight room. He wasn't known as a leader or captain for the Tigers, but he was someone who would come into work and not be a problem off the field or with the law. The Falcons got a very talented player who first their off-field mold.

NFL Stylistic Comparison: Isaiah Simmons

Much like Isaiah Simmons, Perkins didn't have a true position in college, but will have to develop into a single spot in the pros. Simmons has had a bit of an up and down career with that, but he did have a solid role for the Cardinals during his second and third seasons. The Falcons are just hoping to have a niche cut out for Perkins before the end of the season that he can grow into.

Standard Scheme fits

Off-ball Linebacker with Coverage and Blitz specialties

This role is similar to what Kaden Elliss played, but with more ability in coverage than Elliss had. Perkins fits this exceptionally well with his blitzing abilities and he has shown to be a playmaker in coverage with his forced turnovers. His ability to make plays on the ball and force turnovers, the Falcons should be able to get a role determined for Perkins that can just work for not just him, but the rest of the team.

How does he project to fit in with the Falcons?

Early on in Perkins' career, he may have to do what he did at Louisiana State and work as a key special teams player. He will likely compete for the starting role in a massive competition that includes Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, fellow draftee Kendal Daniels and Channing Tindall. However, it's unlikely he wins that fresh out of the gate, and it wouldn't be surprising if that spot next to Divine Deablo is a committee role as opposed to a full time gig.

Why LB Harold Perkins instead of LB Deontae Lawson or LB Aidan Fisher?

This is all about potential for the Falcons by selecting Perkins over the other two. While Deontae Lawson was a competent starter for the Crimson Tide, he is a maxed out player at this point in his lifetime and won't provide more than what he already shows. Aidan Fisher is a solid linebacker as well, but he doesn't have the athletic potential that Perkins has and is in a smaller frame despite the higher weight that he carries.

All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.