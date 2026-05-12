Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

If you thought the chaos was over with the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, you would be sorely mistaken. The NFL revealed earlier this week that the 2026 schedule will be released on this coming Thursday, May 14, but schedule rumors and leaks will start to trickle down in the days leading up to it.

The schedule release is prominent for all 32 teams, but the Atlanta Falcons especially. The Falcons are in the midst of a quarterback competition, and the schedule will offer clarity on Michael Penix Jr.'s potential return date, and how long Tua Tagovailoa's leash may last as the immediate starting QB.

However, it goes well beyond that. The Dirty Birds are in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought and fans are looking for any reason to believe this team can return to the playoffs in Year 1 of the Kevin Stefanski era. The roster is good enough to win a weak NFC South, but the schedule isn't easy.

And amid all the rumors that'll come this week, we here at Blogging Dirty want to give you a place to find all of your Falcons' 2026 schedule information. We'll offer up-to-the-minute updates on rumors and leaks, and update what Atlanta's schedule will look like as more info is dropped before Thursday.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule information

Atlanta Falcons 2026 opponents

Home:

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Away:

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule rumors

International Game for Falcons in 2026

The Falcons are already confirmed to be playing in Madrid in 2026 after their Berlin game in 2025. Every team is getting an international game, so we're just missing the opponent. The Vikings' international game has yet to be announced, and the Lions, Ravens, and 49ers already have international games scheduled, so I would imagine it's the Vikings, Bears, Bengals or Chiefs.

Monday Night Mania?

With how this team has played on Monday Night Football, I'd expect Atlanta to land a MNF game. They went 2-0 with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call in 2025, upsetting the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, and with the talent of this roster, it's hard not to see the appeal of them on primetime.

Continuing the Lineage

The Falcons and Bucs faced each other on Thursday Night Football in each of the last two seasons, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that TNF trend continue--especially after Baker Mayfield took a shot at his former head coach in Stefanski.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule leaks

There have been no leaks for the Falcons' 2026 schedule just yet, so check back for more updates.

The Atlanta Falcons' complete 2026 schedule

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