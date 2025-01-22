Atlanta Falcons add surprise weapon for Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 Will Johnson-CB Michigan

If it's possible the Atlanta Falcons will want to add a pass rusher or trade down in this spot. However, if the team is unable to do either this is a great selection. Will Johnson falls too far and gives the Falcons the best option they've had to pair with A.J. Terrell since he has become one of the top cover corners in the league.

Johnson's size and ability to play without help would make this a pairing with the potential to change the Atlanta defense overnight.

Pick #46 Princely Umanmielen-EDGE Ole Miss

There is an argument that Umanmielen is a first-round talent that could sneak into the bottom of the first-round. If that isn't the case this is a great fit for the Falcons and further bolsters their pass rush moving into the 2025 season.

As of now, the team is left relying on Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice as their primary edge rushers. Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter are both set to hit free agency and it would be a shock to see either return. Solid value for a player who could easily win a starting role in Atlanta's current rotation.

Pick #116 Oronde Gadsden-WR/TE Syracuse

Atlanta should consider adding a target for Penix either in free agency or late in the draft. Here the perfect chance presented itself to add a depth piece that could find Atlanta's rotation. Gadsden was a receiver before spending the full 2024 season at tight-end.

As he makes the jump to the next level it would be fair to expect the pass catcher to be a primary receiver. Lacking the needed size to play on the line of scrimmage the Falcons could use Gadsden in many of the same ways as Kyle Pitts. However, unlike the current Falcon Gadsden doesn't shy from contact and plays through the whistle. A potential steal of a target that could be a great safety blanket for Michael Penix Jr.

Pick #198 Thor Griffith-DL Louisville

Despite all the attention the Falcons paid to the defensive line in last year's draft it is still a thin unit. You're losing a number of key pieces in free agency and could lose more to cap cuts. Both starters have to at least be considered as cap saving moves. This leaves the Falcons counting on their depth to step up.

Thor gives the team a potential depth piece that could compete for a limited role on the defense. Griffith isn't going to be a starter but has the ceiling of a rotational depth piece.

Pick #243 Billy Bowman-S Oklahoma

Another position of need the Falcons take a late shot on. Richie Grant and Justin Simmons are both slated to hit free agency this offseason. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team pivot to Hellams and bring in another late pick to compete for a depth role. No matter how the Falcons decide to attack the position Bowman is a solid final pick. An experienced starter who could offer you a great special teams piece and valuable depth in the secondary.