Atlanta Falcons center among league's top 2025 free agent targets

PFF released a free agency preview listing the top ten free agents at every position. The only Atlanta Falcon of note included was center Drew Dalman. Dalman was listed as the top target at his position followed by Ryan Kelly and Austin Corbett. The ranking shouldn't come as a surprise despite the injury-shortened 2024 season from the Atlanta center. Dalman is going to be the biggest question mark of Atlanta's free agency this offseason.

No other high impact starter is going to hit the market with Atlanta's remaining 10 offensive starters all under contract. Even reserve tight-end Charlie Woerner and backup running back Tyler Allgeier are set to return. Atlanta's offense is facing very little overturn with one big exception, Drew Dalman. The team's limited cap space has to factor in to whether or not the Falcons are able to re-sign the center.

Drew Dalman's return depends entirely on how the market develops

It isn't a question of whether the Falcons want Dalman back or whether the center should return. The obvious answers to those questions only leave the concern of whether or not Dalman will be within the team's market. Atlanta is bringing back offensive stability but losing a myriad of pieces from a struggling defense.

What limited cap space the team does have must be focused on finding a pass rush and help in the secondary for Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell. If someone is willing to pay Dalman top of the market value the Falcons are going to have to move on.

Already the team is paying top dollar for Kaleb McGary, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom. With contracts ahead for Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Michael Penix Jr. you cannot justify spending another top dollar contract along the offensive line. With the talent you already have in the trenches looking to draft a center or add a cheaper options are likely paths forward.

Considering the team's offensive talent having only Drew Dalman hitting the market is still a great position to be in even with-it appearing Atlanta could lose the starting center this offseason.