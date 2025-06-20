Atlanta Falcons clearly have the NFC South's biggest storyline

The Atlanta Falcons may not have won the NFC South crown last year, but they have captured all the attention this offseason because of one player: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins' starting career is on hold as his team continues to hold onto him as they wait for the perfect opportunity to unload him. This will continue to be talked about until he is traded, which may not happen for a few months.

Bleacher Report points out the obvious with the Falcons and the NFC South

Bleacher Report released an article pointing out the biggest rumor in each of the NFL's eight divisions.

The NFC South's biggest rumor is whether Kirk Cousins is stuck as a backup quarterback.

It is a valid question; there aren't any landing spots left after the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers. Atlanta and their expensive quarterback will likely have to wait for an injury to another team.

If the right scenario doesn't show itself, then the Falcons will keep him and cut him next offseason.

As B/R points out, that might not be the worst idea. Michael Penix Jr. has an injury history, and if that continues, then they have the league's best backup waiting in the wings.

It would give the team an opportunity to salvage their season, instead of seeing another one go down the drain.

Nevertheless, it isn't great to allocate nearly $30 million to your backup.

Terry Fontenot and his staff have no one to blame but themselves; they are the ones who decided to pay the veteran $100 million in guarantees despite coming off an Achilles injury.

While the Falcons saw some early return, it quickly took a downturn as Cousins played his way onto the bench.

Luckily, they decided to do the unthinkable and drafted Penix Jr., essentially saving the franchise from another rough multi-year stretch.

More Falcons news and rumors: