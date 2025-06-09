Kirk Cousins has clearly come to terms with his future with Falcons

No name has been brought up more this offseason than Kirk Cousins. Last year's massive signing proved to be a wreck, and the Atlanta Falcons have since been trying to mitigate the damage.

Before the draft, it seemed inevitable that he would be traded, but the landing spots dried up fast, leaving him with one option as he looks to continue his NFL career.

Kirk Cousins will stick with the Atlanta Falcons going into 2025 season

At this point, the only leverage Kirk Cousins has is his no-trade clause.

If he doesn't participate in team activities, he loses out on money, and the Falcons' approach doesn't change. If he shows up, he will take backup reps.

The Falcons expect Kirk Cousins to show up for Atlanta’s mandatory minicamp tomorrow, sources say.



Cousins did not attend the team’s voluntary OTAs in late May, but was present for workouts in April.



His preference is still to be traded to a team where he could start. pic.twitter.com/ehC6TNqMAt — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) June 9, 2025

This is the best move he can make; holding out will do nothing for him because the Falcons don't need him.

Up until now, his attendance at offseason activities has been spotty. He showed up for conditioning but not for voluntary OTAs. His future attendance was previously unknown.

He is in a tough situation when it comes to being a starting quarterback again. There are no open spots after Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have said it dozens of times and will say it dozens more, this will take a significant injury to another team to be resolved.

If that doesn't happen, he will spend the season as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup and be released next offseason.

It is rare to see this, but his no-trade clause likely won't change the outcome. He has to take the first opportunity he gets, even if that means leading a last-placed team.

This whole situation likely won't be resolved anytime soon. Injuries usually start striking when training camps open in mid-July. It is smart for Cousins to swallow his pride and be the best backup he can be.

