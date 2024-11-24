Atlanta Falcons continue to ignore pass rush needs in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #51 Barrett Carter-LB
It is safe to say the duo of Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss isn't working in Jimmy Lake's offense. To be fair to both players there has been a lack of understanding of what both players do best. They have dealt with injuries and haven't been put in the best place to have success. With that said, expect changes to be made at the position with at least one player moving on.
Carter is the explosive athlete the Falcons are missing in the middle of their defense. There are size concerns but these can be overlooked based on his ability to close ground and track the football.
Pick #120 Anthony Belton-OT
This pick is more about adding depth to a questionable position and less about loving Belton. The options at this point all come with concerns and the Falcons will be taking a risk. With Jake Matthews aging and Kaleb McGary always inconsistent the Falcons could use more depth at the tackle position. With Storm Norton not under contract the Falcons could add a player capable of competing for the swing tackle position. Anything more than this would be a surprise.