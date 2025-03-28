Atlanta Falcons could consider trading fan-favorite in 2025 offseason

The Atlanta Falcons' running game was consistently reliable in the 2024 season thanks to a breakout season from Bijan Robinson. Atlanta greatly benefitted as well from being able to rely on the punishing style of Tyler Allgeier. The second option has been the perfect complement to Robinson, one the Falcons will soon lose. Allgeier broke into the league in the 2022 season, rushing for over 1,000 yards in a dysfunctional offense.

Allgeier gave every reason to believe he could be the featured back for a good offense. However, the Falcons understandably couldn't resist the talent of Bijan Robinson. The moment the selection was made started a clock on Allgeier's time with the Falcons, one that could end in the 2025 offseason. Atlanta is clearly going through a reset to adjust to the timeline of Penix. There simply isn't a path for Allgeier to fit this new Atlanta timeline.

Atlanta cannot afford to pay both Tyler Allgeier and star back Bijan Robinson

Any dreams Atlanta fans had of keeping Allgeier and Robinson together were dashed by Saquon Barkley's well-deserved extension. It reset the market at the position and made sure Atlanta isn't going to be able to afford to keep both their star and Allgeier. With this in mind, it is possible the Falcons opt to trade the back in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Falcons aren't Super Bowl contenders and are focused on building around Penix. A team with its eyes on the future would make the difficult move and add a future pick. Allgeier is likely going to walk away making it understandable if the team attempts to add a pick before losing the punishing back for nothing.

However, the wise decision for the Falcons is to retain Allgeier and run it back one more season. Yes, this roster, as currently constructed, isn't a Super Bowl contender. Still, the team owes it to their young quarterback to give the offense every chance for a strong start. It is the same reason the team shouldn't entertain trading Kyle Pitts.

Bring back every weapon for one last season and attempt to give Penix a chance to carry the team with a loaded offense. This is the team's best path to both a postseason return and building Penix's confidence. As valuable as a future draft pick could be, one last season of Allgeier carries more value to the team's 2025 hopes and the career of their quarterback.