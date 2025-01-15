Bijan Robinson's season unfairly overshadowed by historic RB year

Sometimes it is about timing rather than production. In a normal year, Bijan Robinson would be widely recognized as one of the three best running backs in the NFL but the breakout at the position has kept him in the shadows.

Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and, to some extent, Josh Jacobs have been getting all the flowers for their seasons. Yes, they had outstanding seasons but it shouldn't take attention away from Bijan who put up some of the best numbers in the NFL.

Bijan Robinson's season deserves more admiration

Bijan Robinson has already proven why he was worth the eighth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Texas Longhorn had a fantastic rookie season and followed that up with an exceptional sophomore season.

The offensive star for Atlanta ran the ball 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and a touchdown.

That is 1,887 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns, yet he didn't make the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team. On top of that, he fumbled once, losing none.

Again, it is about timing and this was terrible timing for the superstar running back.

Fortunately, Bijan is young and his career is just getting started. He has many more years left than guys like Barkley, Henry, or Jacobs and will have plenty of opportunities to make the Pro Bowl and be named as an All-Pro.

It is just crazy to think a player who nearly had 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns wasn't considered one of the three best performers at his position. Those are incredible numbers that would land you first-team All-Pro in any other year. Hopefully, he will take another step up while the others take a step down.

I'll just say this, if a team had the choice of any running back in the league to build a team around, I don't know how anyone wouldn't choose Bijan Robinson.