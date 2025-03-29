Atlanta Falcons fans will be less than pleased with latest Kirk Cousins update

As the quarterback continues to settle, the Atlanta Falcons are still playing a waiting game with Kirk Cousins. One that appears increasingly likely to end with the team stuck with the veteran quarterback as their backup option. Still, there are a handful of teams that make sense for Cousins and could give Atlanta a chance to make a move.

Fans aren't going to be pleased with the quarterback's timeline, however, with the news that no move is likely to happen until after the draft. This means at least another month of rumors and speculation for Atlanta fans to enjoy. Already, the Cousins debacle has grown old, and fans are going to be less than pleased at the prospect of enjoying another month of the veteran quarterback. This is working under the assumption that Atlanta is even able to trade Cousins after the draft.

Kirk Cousins expects to remain with Atlanta until after the NFL draft

Atlanta's hope of trading the veteran hinges on teams buying the quarterback's excuse for the end of season meltdown. If the injury is viewed as the reason for Kirk's struggles, the Falcons could have a real chance to move on from the veteran. The Falcons will have to wait as well to see where Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart land. The answer to this goes a long way in deciding the future of not only Kirk Cousins but also Aaron Rodgers.

Both quarterbacks are coming off underwhelming years and are attempting to wait out the market to find the best landing spot. For Atlanta, any landing spot that allows them to shed part of the burden of the quarterback's contract is the right decision. However, it is one that is going to have to wait at least another month, according to Albert Breer.

Atlanta isn't getting out of the Kirk Cousins business anytime soon as an underwhelming offseason continues to drag on. If a Cousins trade does develop after the draft, it will be interesting to watch how it changes Atlanta's offseason approach and what is left on the free agent and trade markets for the team to spend on.

No matter how it plays out, Atlanta fans are unquestionably tired of the Kirk Cousins saga. No matter how it ends, it is time to officially turn the page to Michael Penix Jr. and attempt to forget the frustrating chapter in franchise history that was Kirk Cousins.