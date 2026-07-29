Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Football Tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

Many fantasy football conversations, this summer, start with the Atlanta Falcons and running back Bijan Robinson, who is a consensus top-2 pick alongside Jahmyr Gibbs.

But, we don't need to tell you to go out and draft Robinson no. 1 overall. That should be a given. However, beyond Robinson or even Drake London and Kyle Pitts, this is all about what news and updates matter to the locked-in fantasy managers. If something happens in camp or the preseason that impacts your fantasy season, we'll have it.

As training camp and the preseason roll on, this will be your one-stop shop for all relevant fantasy headlines in Atlanta.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Atlanta Falcons' training camp and preseason.

Latest Fantasy Football updates for the Falcons: News, injuries and position battles

Adam Schefter reports Bijan Robinson not practicing on Day 1 -- 7/29

Presumably, Robinson is not practicing because of his desire for a new long-term contract. This only adds to the drama in Atlanta to begin camp, with the quarterback position in the news for all the wrong reasons as well.

Tua Tagovailo to miss time -- 7/29

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tua is going to miss time with a "tight back," thus prompting the team's signing of Cooper Rush. The Tua era in Atlanta could not have started much worse, especially all while Penix continues to rehab as well.

Adam Schefter chimes in on the Falcons' QB battle -- 7/25

Schefter noted how head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Tua over the offseason and that this could be a hint that he's in the early lead to win the battle. Coupled with the most recent Penix injury update (see below) this could put Tua firmly in the driver's seat.

Penix has yet to be cleared to practice fully -- 7/23

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported, as the Falcons enter camp, Penix still has not been cleared.

The Athletic's Josh Kendall predicts Zachariah Branch will finish top-3 in targets as a rookie -- 7/12

This is a massive prediction as we already know Drake London and Kyle Pitts will be heavily featured in Stefanski's offense while Bijan Robinson will also catch some passes. If Branch indeed finishes with the third-most targets, he'll be worth rostering in 12-team formats.