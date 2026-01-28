Bijan Robinson may reach new heights with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta in 2026

If there's one position group Falcons new head coach Kevin Stefanski has coached well over his tenure in Cleveland, it's running backs. His first three seasons produced a top-six rushing offense each year.

While the final three years weren't as elite, Stefanski still proved he knows how to run a strong rushing offense.

Stefanski is entering an elite time in Falcons' rushing history, and he's the right guy to keep it going. Bijan Robinson rushed for a career high 1,478 yards, his second straight season over 1,450. His backup, Tyler Allgeier, rushed for 514 more yards and eight touchdowns. This duo combined to lead the eighth most productive rushing attack in football in 2025.

With Stefanski at the helm, this will only improve. The Browns were an elite rushing unit during his rookie head coaching season in 2020. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for nearly 1,900 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson may enjoy new heights after recent hire

Sure, it's easy to boast those numbers with Chubb and Hunt in their prime, but it happened over and over again. Chubb rushed for over 2,700 yards over the next two seasons under Stefanski, while Hunt posted respectable seasons of his own.

In 2026, the Falcons will look to level up their rushing attack once more, this time with a new offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees followed Stefanski from Cleveland and will be the offensive play caller in 2026.

He doesn't boast the elite, long-term resume of other play callers, but he found elite success play calling at the collegiate level with Notre Dame and Alabama. In 2025, his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator, he led rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over 14 games.

The rookie endured an unfortunate injury that immediately ended his season, but he was highly productive beforehand. During various seasons at Notre Dame, Rees led an elite rushing unit that consisted of current NFL running backs Kyren Williams and Audric Estime. Both players posted elite seasons under Rees' coaching, proving he can operate on a high level.

With Allgeier being a free agent, the running back room isn't quite ready for 2026. Fans would love to resign Allgeier, but having the peace of mind, knowing Robinson will be back for another year, is exciting.

With the offseason just beginning, all fans can do in the dead of winter is get excited that the Falcons rush game will be elite yet again in 2026.