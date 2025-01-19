Atlanta Falcons land another surprise quarterback in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 Jalon Walker- LB Georgia

Jalon Walker may not be the Georgia defender many have the Atlanta Falcons landing. However, it seems Walker might be the best pass rushing fit left on the board when Atlanta's number is called. Walker has played as an off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher during his time in Athens. There is a lot to like about Walker's ability to be used in different roles.

As he makes the jump to the next level it is fair to assume his best fit will be as a pass rusher. With the Falcons needing help at both positions it is a wise pick that gives you the chance to allow Walker a chance to find a fit in either role. Walker makes a lot of sense if the Falcons choose not to move down.

Pick #46 Landon Jackson-EDGE Arkansas

Another possible pass rusher should be Atlanta's only focus on day two of the draft. Your first two picks should be either looking to boost the pass rush or find a starting corner. The team is losing Mike Hughes and Dee Alford to free agency adding the position to the top of Atlanta's offseason needs.

Here, however, the best fits at corner are off the board and the Falcons take the best edge rusher left. Jackson can be a starting edge rusher if he can learn to play with a lower pad level and add a secondary move. It is worth a day two pick with Atlanta's level of desperation to find a capable pass rush.

Pick #116 Lander Barton-LB Utah

Kaden Elliss is the only linebacker the Falcons can rely on moving into the 2025 season. Elliss has been best as a pass rusher leaving the Falcons searching for other answers. Troy Andersen is still under contract but couldn't stay on the field during the 2024 season.

Nate Landman's future is undecided, and the Falcons could use improved depth at the position. Barton offers you at the very least a solid special teams piece and improved depth.

Pick #198 Deion Burks-WR Oklahoma

Atlanta needs to improve depth at receiver but cannot afford a high draft pick or top dollar in free agency. Burks gives you a chance to replace Chris Blair or one of your other limited depth pieces. Not a starter or a contributor Burks profiles as a 5th or 6th receiver on the right roster.

Pick #243 Riley Leonard-QB Notre Dame

This is the pick that may cause some eyebrows to raise but bear with the reasoning for a moment. It seems unlikely in the first place that Riley Leonard is still on the board at this point. If the quarterback remains into the final round a team ahead of Atlanta is likely to take a chance.

If he remains the Falcons should bring in the quarterback with the idea of allowing him to do what he's best at. Protect Michael Penix Jr. and use Leonard to run the short yardage play taking over the league. A mobile quarterback running a tush push correctly in short-yardage situations is unstoppable. Bring in Leonard as a project quarterback with the idea of being your short-yardage quarterback.