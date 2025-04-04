Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones officially announces retirement

Julio Jones is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. On top of that, he is undoubtedly the greatest Atlanta Falcons wide receiver ever and arguably their greatest player.

His incredible ride in the NFL has now officially come to an end after announcing his retirement on '404 day.'

Julio Jones, one of the best WRs of all-time, announced his retirement on the social media app, “Squad”. Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/VuGbs4EpR9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2025

Jones finishes with 914 receptions for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. He made seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams, and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s Team.

Julio Jones especially grateful for his time in the city of Atlanta

Julio Jones' career in Atlanta came to a stunning end when he was caught requesting a trade on live TV. This made many wonder whether he valued his time with the Falcons or not.

Well, if one thing was obvious during his retirement announcement, it was his appreciation and love for the city that drafted him. He repeatedly said how thankful he was for Atlanta and even closed by saying that while he is grateful for his time in Tennessee, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia, this announcement is for the place he spent the majority of his career. He even reserved the announcement for '404 day.'

Julio also thanked former Falcons Matt Ryan, Roddy White, and Eric Weems, and former coaches Mike Smith and Terry Robiskie.

Perhaps it means nothing, but he never mentioned owner Arthur Blank or head coach Dan Quinn. However, we aren't here to stir up controversy.

Julio Jones will be a surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer and will always been known as one of the best and most dominant wide receivers in NFL history. The memories of him stiff-arming defenders in the playoffs, jumping over Luke Kuechly en-route to a touchdown, making the incredible sideline catch in the Super Bowl, and his historic 300-yard game will never be forgotten.