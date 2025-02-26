Atlanta Falcons likely to lose two key offensive pieces next offseason

The Atlanta Falcons offense is heading into the 2025 offseason with every starter but Drew Dalman under contract. Dalman's future remains murky but it seems likely the center will find a new landing spot. Paying top dollar doesn't make sense for an Atlanta team that is going to need to pay Drake London and Bijan Robinson over the next few seasons. Dalman missed a big chunk of the 2024 season and the offensive line was still playing at a high level.

Opting to move on from Dalman wouldn't be a big surprise and it isn't the only key offensive piece the Falcons will soon move away from. Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier are both set to hit free agency in the 2026 offseason. Barring a trade this is likely the final season the Falcons are going to have the benefit of their full group of weapons.

Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier are both entering the final year of their contracts

Kyle Pitts is already being rumored as a potential trade piece in the 2025 offseason. There is an argument to be made the Falcons should attempt to trade Allgeier as well as they will be unable to pay the back next offseason. Allgeier has more than earned a chance at a starting job and the Falcons cannot afford to pay both Allgeier and Bijan Robinson.

With this in mind, the Falcons' best chance to make a surprise NFC run leaning on their offense is the 2026 season. It is the final year they will have their complete treasure chest of weapons and a run game capable of producing without Robinson.

Because of this Atlanta shouldn't consider parting ways with either player this offseason. Allow both weapons to play out their contract and hope Penix proves to be the missing piece that turns you into a real playoff contender.