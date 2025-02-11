Atlanta Falcons must target near-Super Bowl LIX MVP in free agency

Super Bowl LIX showed how a great defensive line can take over a game. The Philadelphia Eagles had Patrick Mahomes flustered due to their unrelenting four-man pass rush.

The crazy part was it wasn't the usual suspects; edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams, two impending free agents, were the two creating havoc.

The plan to win for the Atlanta Falcons is to mirror the depth of the Eagles' defensive line. And they can start by signing the guy who should've won Super Bowl MVP, Josh Sweat.

Josh Sweat should be the No. 1 target for the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons already have some talent along their defensive line. Assuming they return, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are solid, reliable big guys. Then you have some young players who have flashed with Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Arnold Ebiketie.

However, they are missing someone off the edge like Josh Sweat; a proven pass rusher that can take over a game.

Sweat has never had a otherworldly season but he has always made an impact on a consistently talented Eagles defensive line. He has the potential to be a double-digit sack artist every year and we saw that in his dominating Super Bowl performance.

Sweat rocked Joe Thuney's world on Sunday. Thuney was consistently outmaneuvered or bull-rushed into his quarterback, which was shocking for a lineman of his pedigree, even if he is out of position.

No doubt, the Eagles pass rusher earned himself a lot of money on the biggest stage. It was a showing that the entire country saw and one that should have the Atlanta Falcons making moves to try and afford him in March.

Josh Sweat is a piece the Falcons need to add if they want to fix their chronically bad defense.