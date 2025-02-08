6 massive mistakes Atlanta Falcons cannot fall victim to this offseason

1. Falcons cannot continue ignoring the pass rush

Last offseason, pressure was put on the shoulders of the Atlanta Falcons young group of pass rushers. When Bralen Trice was injured, the team found a last-minute trade target in Matt Judon -- we saw how that worked for them.

Ebiketie had a breakout second half but he cannot be counted on to be the guy yet. Terry Fontenot has to add a game-wrecking threat off the edge, whether in the draft, free agency, or trade.

This will be the difference between the Falcons extending or breaking their long playoff drought in 2025.

2. Falcons cannot go crazy restructuring contracts

I wrote about this recently, the Falcons have the most money available through restructures in the NFL. However, that doesn't mean it is a good idea.

There is over $100 million to be had but it will cost you in the future. It is the exact recipe that has the Saints in purgatory right now. As fun as it would be to spend a bunch of money, it would destroy the future health of the franchise -- we have already seen that and don't want to go through it again.