Atlanta Falcons recent signing brings back ridiculous Lamar Jackson narrative
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons signing defensive back Lamar Jackson has predictably brought back the narrative the Falcons passed on the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. As a reminder, Lamar Jackson the quarterback was never a free agent but was placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag giving the false impression teams could pry Jackson away from Baltimore. Hot take shows and more gullible pundits built the idea that Jackson really could land with another team building a false narrative the Falcons passed on the quarterback.
Let's again revisit this story and point out the facts of the franchise tag that no one seems to understand. Yes, any team could negotiate but the league understood by doing so they were simply doing Baltimore's work for them. The Ravens were never going to let a generational franchise talent walk away. No matter what offer was thrown out by the rest of the league the Ravens would have matched and the failing team simply would reset the market for themselves.
The idea Atlanta or any other team could have signed Lamar Jackson ignores how the non-exclusive franchise tag functions
Atlanta's only path to signing Lamar Jackson was structuring an offer they didn't have the cap space to offer. Hypothetically there were two teams at the time that could have gutted their rosters and opened the cap space needed to offer Jackson a contract the Ravens couldn't match. You're resetting the market dangerously at the quarterback position and putting yourself in a position where you simply have no chance to win.
Not only would you need to destroy the rest of your roster to make sure the Ravens couldn't match, but you must send your next two first-round selections. Two first-round picks and every last bit of cap space all to add a star quarterback you now have zero chance to support.
This is the part that seems to be lost on hot take shows and to the average fan. There is this false impression that Lamar Jackson was sitting at the table ready to sign a contract as Atlanta's next quarterback and the team said no.
Look at the league and consider that outside of a handful of teams, each would instantly trade their starter for Lamar Jackson. It was never a lack of interest that kept teams from being involved it was the understanding of the franchise tag and how the league works.
Baltimore was simply sitting back and allowing Jackson the chance to negotiate with other teams knowing full well they were always going to match. The quarterback wasn't a free agent but a hostage to a franchise that understood the value of what they had. The two-time defending MVP being on the market is a fairytale one that could have offered the Falcons the perfect ending they chose to ignore.
Considering how on brand it would be for the Falcons it is often accepted. Despite the fact the story simply has no legs, Lamar Jackson was always staying in Baltimore and the entire league and those paying attention knew it.