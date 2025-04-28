Atlanta Falcons send unmistakable message to these 3 players with NFL Draft choices

Atlanta's 2025 NFL Draft class is in the books, the team focused its draft efforts on improving what was an underwhelming defensive core. Atlanta's most noteworthy offseason moves on this side of the ball had been losing Grady Jarrett as a cap casualty and signing veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd. GM Terry Fontenot wasted zero time changing this, making a blockbuster trade on Thursday night to land James Pearce Jr. on top of already adding Jalon Walker.

When it comes to draft pick value, there simply isn't a complaint to be had with how Atlanta handled their first three selections. However, each pick has a potential fallout for a current Falcon, starting with a recent signing that now has a much tougher road to get on the field.

Divine Deablo

Letting Nate Landman walk away and signing Deablo seemed to signal a path for the linebacker to make it on the field. Troy Andersen has consistently dealt with injury issues, and Kaden Elliss is far better when he is rushing the passer. JD Bertrand remained a question mark as well, one Deablo could surpass on the depth chart. The selection of Jalon Walker changed this completely, making Deablo's path to consistently being on the field close to impossible. If healthy, it will be Andersen, Elliss, and Walker consistently on the field. The only thing that could change this is if the Falcons decide to develop Walker strictly as a pass rusher.

DeMarcco Hellams

It is easy to forget what an impressive rookie season Hellams had after the safety missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. With the departures of Richie Grant and Justin Simmons, it seemed there was a possible path back into the starting lineup. At the very least, Hellams would be competing with veteran Jordan Fuller for the starting role. This changed drastically with the team's selection of not only Xavier Watts but also Billy Bowman. Now, Hellams could have an uphill battle to retain his roster spot.

Bralen Trice

Another Atlanta draft pick that missed an entire season due to injury, Trice now finds himself at the bottom of Atlanta's pass-rushing options. Heading into the draft, it was safe to assume Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie were the starters with Trice as the wildcard third option. Now, the edge rusher's path to getting reps is far more complicated. Now you have not only Jalon Walker, but the pure edge rusher James Pearce Jr. as well. Trice is going to need a strong camp and preseason to consistently play a role in Atlanta.