Falcons quietly make 9 roster moves immediately after 2025 NFL Draft

By all accounts, the Atlanta Falcons had an excellent Draft. They addressed what they had to address: the pass rush and secondary.

Now that we are done with the 2025 NFL Draft, teams are signing undrafted free agents. While these players don't grab headlines, they shouldn't be overlooked as plenty of past UDFAs have gone on to have incredible careers.

Atlanta Falcons make moves to sign top undrafted free agents

We have seen plenty of undrafted free agents go on to have excellent careers with the Atlanta Falcons.

Some of those players include Jessie Tuggle, Rolland Lawrence, Brian Finneran, or, more recently, Paul Worrilow, Ryan Schraeder, Brian Poole, and Nate Landman. Could the next name be found this year?

Here are the names who will be in the running for the Dirty Birds:

Nate Carter, RB, Michigan State

Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Quincy Skinner, WR, Vanderbilt

Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina

Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

Jordan Williams, OT, Georgia Tech

Simeon Barrow, DL, Miami

Nick Kubitz, LB, North Dakota State

Dontae Manning, CB, Oregon

Nick Nash, a six-foot-three wide receiver out of San Jose State, is the crown jewel here. Nash easily should've been drafted—Falcons hit big with this signing. His 4.57 forty-yard dash hurt his stock, but NFL.com projected him to go in Round 5. He led all of FBS last season with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hard to understand how he wasn't selected.

In addition, they extended rookie minicamp invites to the following players:

Seven McGee, WR, Albany

Marlon Taylor Jr., DT, UT-Chattanooga

Kevin Hester Jr., DT, North Carolina

Kristan Story, S, Kentucky

There will be more signings and invites as the hours and days pass.