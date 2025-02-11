Atlanta Falcons should be keeping a close eye on Bengals' star Trey Hendrickson

The Atlanta Falcons have already been pointed to as a potential landing spot for Micah Parsons or if the Browns opted to trade Myles Garrett. One name that could be overlooked is Bengals' star pass rusher and this year's sack leader Trey Hendrickson. We are less than a year removed from the pass rusher asking for a trade out of Cincinnati. History repeating itself for a cheap organization wouldn't be at all surprising.

Atlanta sacrificing draft picks for the exact position they need to fill with those picks makes sense. This is especially the case if you're able to add one of the best defenders in the sport in either Parsons, Hendrickson, or Garrett. Any of the three players both being traded and landing in Atlanta remains a long shot. However, there is an interesting case to be made for Hendrickson based on the defender's recent history.

Trey Hendrickson would be the perfect long-term answer for the Atlanta Falcons pass rush

How much do the Bengals value the pass rusher compared to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins? A team that has been defined by being cheap paying Chase, Higgins, Burrow, and Hendrickson seems close to impossible. Even with a clear chance to be a contender it would a surprise to see Cincy opt to pay all four players.

The two most likely to fall short are Higgins and Hendrickson. We will see the answer to this debate in the 2025 offseason and if the pass rusher is unhappy a trade could make sense for both sides. Paying one or both of their receivers leaves little chance for the pass rusher to be a part of the long-term plan for the franchise as well.

Still, even if the Bengals are pushed to this point the Falcons still have to be the team winning a bidding war for one of the best pass rushers in the league. An unlikely long shot the team should still keep a close eye on as they continue a near decade-long search to find capable pass rushers.