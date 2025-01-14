Atlanta Falcons should consider an offseason reunion with undervalued tight end

Already the Atlanta Falcons have made the decision on Kyle Pitts' future picking up his option last offseason. Kyle Pitts is set to return for the 2025 season alongside blocking tight-end Charlie Woerner who is under contract for the next two seasons. A solid starting duo the Falcons are unlikely to break apart unless they believe it is time to give Pitts a fresh start elsewhere. Considering the GM's end-of-season remarks that would hardly be shocking.

Looking in free agency and potential fits the Falcons could explore if needed one name sticks out. Austin Hooper will hit free agency this offseason after finishing the year with 476-receiving yards and adding in three touchdowns. It was a great season for Hooper when you consider the degree of difficulty he faced in New England. If the Falcons were to have an opening at the position it is a reunion well worth considering.

Austin Hooper could be a great veteran security blanket for young quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Hooper isn't an elite pass catcher and lacks the upside of Kyle Pitts, however, he offers what Pitts cannot stability. The veteran's effort and pass catching ability can be consistently relied on and would make him a great fit with a young Atlanta Falcons offense.

Austin Hooper started his career with the Atlanta Falcons playing for the franchise from the 2016-2019 seasons. The veteran has since made stops with the Browns, Titans, Raiders, and Patriots. The last time that the Falcons made the playoffs was Hooper's second season in the league. This speaks to just how long this franchise has been floundering unable to fully rebuild or take the next step back into contention.

Letting Hooper leave the franchise was the right decision considering where the Falcons were headed. Losing the veteran hurt Matt Ryan's production but Atlanta lacked the needed cap space to retain Hooper and address the rest of the team's needs. It would be a fun story and a great fit to see Hooper return to Atlanta to help the team return to playoff contention.

With Pitts and Woerner both under contract next season it remains an unlikely move. However, it would unquestionably make the Falcons better and give their young quarterback a reliable veteran target. It is at least worth considering as Atlanta turns their attention to the offseason.