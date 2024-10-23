Atlanta Falcons to have unfortunate advantage in NFC showdown
By Nick Halden
Sunday's Atlanta Falcons game will be a battle for NFC South control. Tampa Bay and Atlanta are currently tied with the Falcons holding the tiebreaker going 3-0 thus far in divisional play. Both teams should be more than motivated after being badly beaten on their respective home fields. Tampa was beaten soundly by Baltimore while self-imposed mistakes doomed the Falcons against Seattle both teams sit at 4-3 ahead of what will be the biggest game of the season.
Atlanta will be aided by the fact they played early Sunday while the Bucs hosted Baltimore on Monday night. The rest advantage won't be the only one the Falcons are handed with Tampa likely missing two of their best players on Sunday. Chris Godwin is having ankle surgery after suffering a brutal injury in garbage time. Mike Evans exited the game as well in what would be the start of Baltimore's impressive run.
An epic NFC South matchup is now jaded by key Tampa injuries
With this in mind, the Falcons are likely going to be facing the Bucs on Sunday without either of Godwin or Evans. The two players who define the Tampa offense are gone and Atlanta fans take no joy in the excited advantage. Beating Tampa now comes with a healthy grain of salt, one that is deserved of a team missing their two-star players. If Tampa beat the Falcons after two brutal Monday night injuries to Bijan Robinson and Drake London, how would the fanbase view the loss?
Next man-up mentality is how Baker Mayfield and the Bucs might approach this game, however, there is no question they are decided home underdogs. This is a win Atlanta should grab but will be unable to brag about based on how it would happen.
Beating a division rival at their best especially after the last epic matchup is the goal. It is a letdown for what has been a great NFC South race and two well-respected rivals. Atlanta fans have a healthy respect for Godwin and Evans and how they have carried themselves within the division.
What should have been an exciting showdown for divisional control is no jaded by frustrating injuries that arguably could have been prevented. Will Tampa's decision to let Evans play hurt and having Godwin in the game in garbage time cost the Bucs their season?