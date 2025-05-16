Atlanta Falcons' top breakout candidate has never been more obvious

The Atlanta Falcons traded up for Penn State pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft hoping he would quickly turn into a dominant player. Through three seasons, it has been a mixed bag.

Ebiketie has gone through hot and cold streaks, particularly in 2024. He opened the season with one sack in the first 11 games, but then he turned up the heat with five sacks in the final six games.

Arnold Ebiketie will finally be the player the Falcons have hoped for

We know how bad the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush has been. They have looked everywhere for a double-digit sack artist, putting intense pressure on top draft picks and free agent signings.

Arnold Ebiketie was one of the players after getting selected in the second round in 2022.

So, after 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons and not registering a sack until Week 9 last year, we all thought he was another bust.

Then came his Week 13 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He got to Justin Herbert twice and built upon that momentum in the season's final weeks.

Looking to his future, things have never looked brighter.

Not only will he keep that momentum going into the 2025 season, but he finally has help around him.

Leonard Floyd is the most consistent edge rusher he has played with, while Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are the most talented.

The lessened pressure will only help him as he enters a contract year.

No longer is he the difference between a good or a bad Falcons' pass rush. That simplicity will make him play more free and fast.

Jeff Ulbrich is another catalyst; the long-time defensive coach knows how to get the best out of speed edge rushers. He helped guys like Bryce Huff, Will McDonald, and Jermaine Johnson have highly productive seasons.

All in all, get ready for Arnold Ebiketie to make his money in the final year of his rookie deal.