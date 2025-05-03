We should be concerned about Falcons' plan with Jalon Walker in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons never thought they would end up with Jalon Walker in the first round. The uber-talented linebacker was supposed to be long gone by pick 15. But there he sat, and the front office couldn't pass.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has to devise a plan for how to use him—something he has already done, and it's concerning.

Jeff Ulbrich's plan for Jalon Walker hides what makes him so special

Jeff Ulbrich's post-draft comments revealed the early plan for Jalon Walker.

DC Jeff Ulbrich saying that Jalon Walker will start on the edge and they want him to master that. That is where he will play. Yes, he can do all the other things and will, but he will not be an off the ball linebacker down in and down out. James Pearce will do what he has done in… — Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) April 27, 2025

I respect the vision, and let's be honest, who am I to question a long-time NFL coach?

But, watching Jalon Walker's film, four things make him special: leadership, versatility, off-ball strength, and his unbelievable tackling ability.

Some of these things are useful off the edge, but his ability is multiplied when moving around. He can move anywhere and do anything at any time. He can make heads spin on the opposite side.

Think about what Kaden Elliss did to Washington in the first half last season. Jayden Daniels had no idea what the linebacker's plan was, and the Falcons largely shut down the high-powered offense for two quarters.

Walker can do that same thing, plus more.

This isn't to say the Falcons shouldn't use him off the edge; they should. But to give him one role on two specific downs is a mistake.

His ability as an open-field tackler is special, he generates power when he has a runway, and he has some deadly moves as a blitzer up the middle.

Those things become even more important on third down, but first, you have to get there. The Falcons were 20th in forced third-downs last year; they need Walker's ability to confuse on the first two downs.

Sure, you don't want to overload the rookie early on. However, by all accounts, he is a smart and dedicated player who can handle anything thrown at him.

Pigeonholing the No. 14 pick this early is not a good sign.