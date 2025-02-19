Atlanta Falcons window of contention remains open despite recent missteps

It is rare that a team who gets in their own way as often as the Atlanta Falcons have kept their window to contend open. Despite all of Atlanta's recent mistakes, there is a clear path ahead for the Falcons to make a playoff push and the needed pieces to make it happen. The biggest piece of this is the fact Atlanta plays in the NFC South. Put them in nearly any other division and they will have a 2-3 year window to rebuild the defense and open up needed cap space.

The Falcons are benefitting from the fact they play in a weak division in the inferior conference. This team remains a great pass rusher and a solid corner away from being a playoff team next season. Despite all the mistakes Terry Fontenot has made Atlanta fans have reason for optimism. The biggest reason for this is not what the Falcons have gotten wrong but the one piece they managed to get right.

Michael Penix Jr.'s late-season surge has given hope the 2025 Atlanta Falcons will be contenders

There are two paths to contention in this league, either having a stacked roster with great players in every position group or having a top-ten quarterback. While this might seem lofty aspirations for a player who has only started three games that is how impressive Penix's debut was.

The quarterback's arm talent and ability to deliver in the clutch jumped off the screen and showed Atlanta why the team made the odd draft decision. Penix is going to be a star quarterback in this league. He has already shown why the Falcons were so excited to add the quarterback and why their window to contention remains open.

Penix has a great offensive line, Bijan Robinson, and more than enough talent at receiver. The offense is going to be great from day one and the Falcons simply need to find a pass rusher and corner to become conference contenders. Even if the team remains unable to accomplish this they will still be in the hunt for a division title.

Thanks to having a franchise quarterback and playing in a division with the Panthers, Saints, and Bucs. This team's ceiling remains high if they can simply get out of their own way and give themselves a chance next season.