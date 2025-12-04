Atlanta radio host pitches mind-boggling trade idea following Falcons' Week 13 loss

The Atlanta Falcons might be headed into a rebuild after falling to 4-8 in Week 13 against the Jets, but it's no secret that this roster is closer than some fans realize. However, a rebuild will be difficult without a first-round pick, meaning the front office will have to turn to alternative means to end the playoff drought.

In order to extend their playoff window, the Dirty Birds will need to ink long-term extensions with both Drake London and Bijan Robinson this offseason, but not everyone agrees. Atlanta radio host "Hometeam" Brandon Leak believes the Falcons need to consider trading Robinson and London.

Leak doesn't see this roster as one that makes a Super Bowl run in the near future, so while his logic is good, his reasoning isn't. Without the pair of young superstars, an already-unwatchable Atlanta offense would be even worse, which would also be the worst-case scenario for Michael Penix Jr.

Brandon Leak believes the Falcons should trade Bijan Robinson to Kansas City

Not only did Leak suggest a Bijan trade, he suggested the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential destination for the 23-year-old superstar. While it's already unlikely that Atlanta would part with Bijan, placing him in an Andy Reid offense would be a nightmare for the remainder of the NFL.

Adding Bijan to an offense that is currently headlined by two future Hall-of-Famers in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is scary enough. But given the Chiefs also boast two good young wideouts in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, his dual-threat skillset would be even more fearsome.

Through 12 weeks, the former Texas standout ranks fifth in the NFL with 995 rushing yards and only Christian McCaffrey has more yards from scrimmage. So there's no reason why the Falcons should trade him, especially when he wouldn't be overly expensive to retain after signing a new contract.

As for London, he's missed the last two games with a PCL sprain, but still ranks eighth in receiving yards as he is the only reliable pass-catching weapon this offense has. He's been Penix's go-to receiving option, as the 24-year-old has been among the most dominant receivers in football.

Where Leak's argument really suffers is in that Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris might not even stick around to make such a decision. There's a real chance Arthur Blank decides to make a regime change this offseason, which means this decision will fall on the shoulders of someone who is TBD.

That said, no rational front office would want to trade Bijan or London this offseason, so this guy is really just grasping at straws to stir the pot from a frustrated fanbase.