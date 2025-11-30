Jonathan Vilma just said what Falcons fans already know about Bijan Robinson

Everyone knows the Atlanta Falcons have a true superstar on their hands in Bijan Robinson. The third-year back's impressive performance against the New York Jets in Week 13 prompted ex-Saints linebacker and FOX Sports broadcaster Jonathan Vilma to sing his praises another strong showing.

Vilma was quick to admit that if the Falcons' record was better, that Bijan would warrant the level of discussion he deserved. Despite his long-standing disdain for the Dirty Birds, a 200-scrimmage yard game was so sensational that even Vilma couldn't ignore the superstardom he was witnessing.

In the 27-24 road defeat in East Rutherford, Robinson ran for 141 rushing yards and came just short of 200 scrimmage yards on the afternoon. Without Drake London in the lineup once again, it prompted OC Zac Robinson to finally lean on the ground game despite another harrowing loss.

Bijan Robinson's sensational Week 13 put the NFL right back on notice

Not only was he impressed, Vilma had high praise for the 2023 first-round pick. He admitted that if Atlanta's record was reversed, then Bijan would be talked about in the same breath as other superstar running backs like Colts' star Jonathan Taylor and San Francisco dual-threat Christian McCaffrey.

The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker won a Super Bowl during his time in New Orleans, so he's faced his fair share of elite runners. However, it's become clear to many within the NFL world that Bijan is a true generational talent who manages to transcend the Falcons' every offense with every new touch.

Both Taylor and McCaffrey are two of the best backs in football, but this season has managed to affirm that Bijan's world-class skillset is rare, which put him right back into those conversations. But if he were competing for the playoffs like the rest of the league's best backs, the hype would be louder.

As both an elite runner and receiving option, the former Texas standout was the lone bright spot in what was a shaky offensive performance for the Falcons. Not only did he lead the team in rushing, only Kyle Pitts had more receiving yards than Bijan on the afternoon—which is telling of his impact.

Without London and Michael Penix Jr. injured, it's forced the second-year coordinator to revamp Atlanta's offensive identity, which saw them turn back to the run game against Gang Green. While Tyler Allgeier also impressed with another touchdown, nobody shined more than Bijan in Week 13.