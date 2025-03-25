Atlanta's early offseason decisions turn up the pressure on Michael Penix

Atlanta remains far away from Week 1 action with plenty of time to rebuild the defense and bring in the needed upgrades. However, the early waves of free agency have been quiet for the Falcons. A team encumbered by Kirk Cousins appears hesitant to make any splashy moves. The team prefers to sit back and focus on the draft, only adding bargain-free agents on short-term deals. Due to the lack of cap space and the 2024 results this makes a level of sense.

However, if this is the path Atlanta remains on it ensures the team's 2025 fate is squarely on the shoulders of Michael Penix Jr. As currently constructed the Falcons haven't gotten any worse but there are no notable improvements. Defensive pieces have been swapped around while the offense has lost center Drew Dalman. There isn't a big move that gives fans or pundits reason to believe this team has improved around their young quarterback.

Atlanta's 2025 ceiling is completely dependent on what quarterback Michael Penix Jr. becomes

If this is the path the Falcons remain on this isn't a playoff team based on the overall roster. Last year's team was an 8-win team and if anything the roster has gotten worse, not better. Though it is only fair to point out here that the struggles of Kirk Cousins and kicker Younghoe Koo are big factors in the team's second-half collapse.

Still, the Falcons appear content betting on Penix being the missing piece that gives the franchise their first winning season since 2017. If the quarterback isn't the franchise option he appears to be the Falcons are going to be in trouble.

While the pressure on Penix is high, the young quarterback benefits from starting his career in Atlanta. Rarely does a quarterback with his talent have the option of starting his career with the level of weapons the Falcons are offering. Still, Penix will be dealing with high expectations and the reality of the season falling completely on his shoulders.

Atlanta's only current path to playoff contention isn't for Penix to be a good option but a great one. The quarterback must be the top-ten franchise quarterback the team has been missing since Matt Ryan's exit. If not, the Falcons are in for another long and frustrating season.