Baker Mayfield eats words after recently antagonizing Atlanta Falcons

Oh, how fast things can change in sports. One week you are rooting for a team while the next you hate them more than anything.

Falcons fans saw that a week ago when they were forced to cheer for their rivals, the New Orleans Saints, to keep their hopes alive. It felt wrong to do so but breaking the playoff drought was on the forefront of everyone's mind.

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, they were massive Washington Commanders fans two weeks ago as they hoped to revive their playoff hopes. Now, the Commanders just ruined their season by kicking them out of the tournament.

This has also spurred many to revisit a now ironic clip of Baker Mayfield saying he is a huge fan of Jayden Daniels, the quarterback who just ended his season.

Baker Mayfield is a "big Jayden Daniels fan"

Sunday Night Football and the Washington Commanders ended the season of two NFC South teams—one in Week 17 and the other in the Wild Card Round.

After a Week 17 victory over the Panthers, Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he is a "big Jayden Daniels fan tonight." They weren't crazy comments considering the circumstances, but that doesn't mean we can't poke a little fun.

I really don't think he was a Jayden Daniels fan on Sunday night. The rookie quarterback threw and ran the ball all over his defense, sending the Buccaneers packing in the first two rounds for a fourth straight year.

Daniels is the reason the Falcons and Bucs are sitting at home right now. The Falcons couldn't beat him in overtime while the Bucs fumbled away a game they had in their control.

If the Falcons aren't in the playoffs, we are all glad no NFC South teams are remaining.