Baker Mayfield just gave Kevin Stefanski free bulletin board material after epic rant

Saying the Atlanta Falcons rolled the dice by hiring Kevin Stefanski would be putting it lightly, especially when he's being regarded as a top head coaching candidate. His last two seasons in Cleveland were a total disaster, but the main defense of Stefanski was the fact they had awful rosters.

The Browns were basically devoid of talent by the end of his time there, and were in QB purgatory after dealing Baker Mayfield, who the 43-year-old allegedly never wanted to trade. However, Mayfield set the record straight on Twitter, admitting he clearly still harbors resentment for his ex-head coach.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

In response to a tweet suggesting Stefanski wasn't to blame for Cleveland's QB woes, Mayfield went for the jugular. Baker revealed that Stefanski texted or called him after he was traded to Carolina, before admitting he's looking forward to facing him twice per year now that they share a division.

Baker Mayfield just let all of social media know how he feels about Kevin Stefanski after he was hired by the Falcons

This is a bad look for the two-time Coach of the Year, but there are two sides to every story. At the time, the former No. 1 overall pick was dealing with some rough shoulder problems, which Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry used as an opportunity to bring in Deshaun Watson, which failed miserably.

The 30-year-old is right to be a little salty, because he led the Browns to their best season in nearly 25 years and was shipped off a season later. It's not like Stefanski played no role in that decision-making process, but Haslam has been known to meddle in the team's decision-making, especially at QB.

What Baker never revealed is whether or not Stefanski was the one who wanted him gone, because that's extremely doubtful. When ownership wanted Shedeur Sanders and he wanted Dillon Gabriel, both signal-callers were drafted by the Browns, so luckily, he's entered a better situation in Atlanta.

That trade was clearly for the best since he's developed into a two time Pro Bowler since. Most QBs would see this as a blessing in disguise or hide how they really feel, but not Baker. That guy loves to talk trash, and you know he's gonna enter his first matchup with Stefanski with a chip on his shoulder.

Speaking of Baker, this is a lot of talk who went 1-3 against the Dirty Birds across the last two seasons. He can talk all he wants, but his former coach is better off and finally set up to succeed with the Falcons, regardless of his transgressions, and he'll be ready to prove that twice next season.