Kevin Stefanski sends perfect message to Falcons fans after head coaching hire

After failing to get the job done with another top candidate, Matt Ryan made sure that lightning wouldn't strike twice for the Atlanta Falcons. While Kevin Stefanski was in the building conducting the team's first (and only) second interview, they didn't let him leave the building to explore other options.

The Falcons made their hire of Stefanski official, locking in their own portion of the head coaching search just days after missing out on John Harbaugh. And frankly, things worked out for the best, as Stefanski and Ryan are clearly seeing eye-to-eye pertaining to the future of a struggling franchise.

We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff." (2/2) — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 18, 2026

The Dirty Birds have not made the playoffs in eight years, since Ryan was a player, so they desperately need a culture change—and it sure looks like they got it. The 43-year-old's opening statement as head coach confirmed that he was hired because of their shared vision in Atlanta.

Kevin Stefanski confirmed that he and Matt Ryan are operating on the same wavelength

Matty Ice quickly pinpointed Stefanski as a lead candidate because of his head coaching experience, which will stand to benefit a first-time executive. The new president of football has yet to find a new general manager, but now the pair can work collaboratively to fill the GM position going forward.

Both Ryan and Stefanski are from Philadelphia, and they reportedly have a strong relationship. Reports surfaced revealing that they've been in contact since his initial interview, so even though names like Klint Kubiak and Robert Saleh were also considered, they were never going to run away with the job.

The two-time Coach of the Year took the Browns to the playoffs twice in his first four seasons at the helm, but his last two seasons told a different story. They won just eight games across the last two seasons and the offense ranked 31st in EPA per play, so he basically gave Jimmy Haslam no choice.

In Cleveland, his decision-making was often overruled by bad ownership and a sitting duck GM, while a pathetic roster didn't help matters. They gutted the future to bring in Deshaun Watson, yet his work developing the Browns' 2025 rookie class was the lone bright spot from what was a pathetic season.

Now that Stefanski is in Atlanta, he'll receive more autonomy. He'll be working with Ryan and the new GM to lead a new era of Falcons' football, he'll be working with a more talented roster. The offense has more to work with, and he'll likely trust a familiar face to helm the defense by retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich.

Stefanski is a good coach who was dealt a bad hand by the end of his time in Cleveland, but now, he has the support of Ryan, Arthur Blank, and a front office who believe in him to right the ship. And with his experience and a roster built to instantly compete, I expect him to do just that from the get go.