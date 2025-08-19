Bengals' rumored Trey Hendrickson asking price buries hopes for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons owed it to everyone entering the offseason to do everything they could to fix their pass rush; it has been dreadful for way too long.

They started by signing Leonard Floyd, followed by drafting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

To this point, all three of those moves have looked like slam dunks. However, as we have so often learned, that doesn't mean that sentiment will continue. They move forward with the willingness to improve the unit at every opportunity.

A chance like Trey Hendrickson, who was recently put on the trade block.

However, hopes may have been crushed after the Bengals' asking price for their Pro Bowler was revealed.

Bengals are asking way too much for Falcons to trade for Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals' perceived loss of leverage isn't stopping them from asking the world for the NFL's 2024 sack leader.

Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources.



The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/0BqesqeZRp — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 18, 2025

Giving away a young defender (presumably, that means a player on a rookie contract), plus the rights to drafting another young, cheap talent, is a high price for a 30-year-old.

Granted, he is one of the league's best rushers, but he also comes with the responsibility of a new, top-of-the-market deal.

When looking at this from the Falcons' perspective, they are basically in the same situation that has forced the Bengals to play hardball with Hendrickson.

They will need to pay big money to a few of their offensive playmakers in the coming years, leaving the defense with limited dollar signs.

And when you match that with the Bengals' asking price, a deal for the outstanding pass rusher becomes even more unlikely.

First of all, they don't have a first-round pick next year, so it would require creativity to clear the first hurdle.

And then what is the definition of a "young defensive player"? Is it a player like Arnold Ebiketie who has one year left on his rookie deal, or will it require a player with multiple years of control?

All of these issues make it highly unlikely that Trey Hendrickson ends up wearing red and black in the 2025 season, even if the Dirty Birds could use him.

More Falcons news: