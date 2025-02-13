Bijan Robinson includes Saquon Barkley in his all-world fantasy team

In order for the Atlanta Falcons to be in contention during the 2025 season, a few things are going to have to improve.

One of those things, though, is not the ability and production of running back Bijan Robinson. Improving on his rookie campaign with nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage, Robinson continued his ascension in Year 2.

He has to be a focal point of this unit going forward, especially if young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is going to take the next steps in his development as well.

Speaking of Robinson, he recently caught up with Sterling Holmes and Malcom Harris-Gowdie of Stacking the Box in an interview done at Super Bowl 59's Radio Row and, speaking on behalf of Chase and Visa, the Falcons running back was given the chance to answer a unique question.

Bijan Robinson's ideal fantasy team would be total fireworks

Asked who he would put on his own fantasy team if given the opportunity, and discluding players such as himself or his own teammates, Robinson had some fun.

"Quarterback, probably Lamar Jackson, just because like his running and passing dynamic is awesome," he said.

"Running back, have to be Saquon (Barkley) ... second running back, Jahmyr Gibbs," Robinson noted.

I'm not quite sure how this would work, but if there was ever a world where Robinson, Barkley and Gibbs were on the same roster, an offensive coordinator would have to figure out a package where all three took the field at the same time.

What a fireworks show that would be.

Finally, when he spoke about his receivers, Robinson broke the rules.

"Receiver, I'm going to go Ja'Marr Chase and Drake London," Robinson said.

He couldn't help putting one of his own teammates into the mix along with Chase. But, who could blame him? That's just the kind of teammate Robinson is.