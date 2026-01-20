Kevin Stefanski officially gave Bijan Robinson the best hire of his young career

Kevin Stefanski hasn't even been the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for three days and he's already making sweeping changes to the coaching staff. He's trying to (understandably) rid Falcons fans of the Raheem Morris fiasco by bringing many of his own assistants over from the Browns' staff.

The defensive coaching staff is expected to remain the same, but the same can't be said on offense. Tommy Rees could be joining him as OC, but the bigger addition is that of offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who the Falcons announced will officially be inheriting Dwayne Ledford's position in 2026.

Not everyone seems to agree with the decision to move on from Ledford, but Callahan is as good as it gets. The 69-year-old is heralded as a legendary offensive line coach in league circles, so there's nobody who should be more excited about this change than superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

Falcons are officially hiring Bill Callahan to be their new OL coach

The Dirty Birds boasted one of the league's best rushing offenses in 2025, but they still left meat on the bone. Ledford was good at developing the offensive line, but once he was promoted to run game coordinator, it was pretty clear Bijan's gold jacket-level talent was doing most of the heavy lifting.

For as well as Ledford did in developing Atlanta's linemen into quality contributors, Callahan's track record is even better. He's coached countless star OL, including 14 Pro Bowlers which includes names like Trent Williams, Nick Mangold, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith, which is insanely impressive.

As a two-time Coach of the Year, Stefanski's offenses were more successful when he relied upon the run game, which is exactly what he'll do in Atlanta. He helped develop both Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb into stars, and the presence of a new OL coach could see Bijan take another step forward.

Callahan's hire also suggest the Falcons could be involved in hiring his son (and ex-Titans' head coach), Brian, to call plays. That would add another mind set to fulfill Stefanski's vision, so this could benefit the 23-year-old even further after breaking a franchise record for scrimmage yards this year.

Now that the 49-year-old is a coaching free agent, he'll have suitors lined up as one of the most sought-after OL coaches available. But for a Falcons team that wants to pound the rock and be more physical at the line of scrimmage under Stefanski, the transition to Callahan was the correct move.

In all honesty though, it doesn't matter who you surround him with: the Texas product will thrive, but working with Callahan helps.