Bijan Robinson Said He’d Play Like Christian McCaffrey—Then He Went Out and Did It

Before the start of the 2024 NFL season, Bijan Robinson revealed how the Falcons planned to utilize him in his second year. Not only did he outline their intentions, but he also delivered on them throughout the regular season. Robinson's quote before the season helped set the tone for what was to come:

"Yeah, so I'm going to be more of a runner that does everything else—not as much. I don't know the exact plan, but it's like, runner first, like I did in college, while still having the ability to line up as a receiver and do creative things out of the backfield. More like how they use Christian [McCaffrey] in San Francisco—something like that. So that's kind of what their plan is here."

Christian McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards in 2023 with a career-high 1,459 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. In 2024, Robinson nearly mirrored that production, rushing for 1,456 yards and matching McCaffrey’s 14 rushing touchdowns from the previous season. However, his impressive numbers were overshadowed by Saquon Barkley’s 2,005-yard season, with Derrick Henry not far behind at 1,921 yards.

PLAYER Carries Yards Average TDs Rec Yards TDs CMC 23' 272 1,459 5.4 14 67 564 7 BR 24' 304 1,456 4.8 14 61 431 1

McCaffrey’s performance helped propel the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, earning him a Pro Bowl selection, First-Team All-Pro honors, and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Meanwhile, Robinson was initially named a Pro Bowl alternate, only securing a spot when Barkley was unable to attend due to playing in the Super Bowl.

Beyond his dominance on the ground, McCaffrey’s impact in the passing game is something Robinson and the Falcons aimed to replicate. Robinson has always been a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield, finishing his rookie season ranked fourth in receiving yards (487), sixth in receptions, and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (4) among all running backs. In 2024, he recorded 431 receiving yards (fifth among RBs) and 61 receptions (third).

Robinson’s dynamic ability to cut back and change direction on a dime, combined with his 5’11”, 215-pound frame and power, has put the league on notice. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he led the NFL in forced missed tackles with 117. Heading into Week 18, Next Gen Stats highlighted his dominance.

The biggest concern for Robinson going forward is the stability of his top-ranked run-blocking offensive line. The unit has remained intact for both of his NFL seasons, but changes may be coming due to the Falcons’ salary cap situation and center Drew Dalman hitting free agency as a top target.

Regardless, Robinson—who plans to train with McCaffrey this offseason—will remain the focal point of the Falcons’ offense in 2025.