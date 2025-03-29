Bill Belichick proving the Falcons were right in not hiring him

At one time, Bill Belichick seemed like a shoo-in to be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He had a couple of meetings with Arthur Blank and thought he would be landing the job. But then an old friend, Raheem Morris, wowed Blank and his employees, prompting them to name him head coach of the Dirty Birds.

A year has since passed, and you would figure that a six-time Super Bowl champion would've moved on by now, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The former Patriots head coach continues to give the Falcons the proverbial middle finger.

Bill Belichick can't get over being passed up by the Atlanta Falcons

Bill Belichick hasn't been able to land a head coaching job in the NFL since being let go by the New England Patriots one year ago. The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been the only team that have considered hiring him.

Nevertheless, they passed on him and he had to take a head coaching job with North Carolina. For someone who has accomplished so much at the highest level, you would figure he wouldn't act like a scorned lover, but here we are.

On March 28 (AKA 3 - 28), the head coach's girlfriend wore an Atlanta Falcons shirt. Clearly, they are taking a shot at the franchise, which is quite sad.

Where do we start with this one? Why is he so hurt by being passed up? it isn't like this hasn't happened to him in the past (albeit, the distant past). And why is he taking shots at the one team that actually considered hiring him? Why is he angrier at them than at the numerous teams that wouldn't even consider him?

Belichick never pulled stunts like this before the Falcons passed on him. Eight years have passed since that fateful Super Bowl, and now he is using his girlfriend for his petty jokes. This just reaffirms that the Falcons made the right decisions.