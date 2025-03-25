Falcons HC Raheem Morris spotted at small Pro Day to watch first-round pick

The lead-up to the NFL Draft is absolute chaos; you have certain coaches attending certain Pro Days and interviewing certain players. Oftentimes, these coaches are assistants so you never quite know the level of interest a team has in a certain player. Alongside that, Pro Days often include many talented players so you can't single out one player they are interested in.

However, what happens when you have a head coach attending the Pro Day of a smaller school who has one high-level prospect? That is when things get interesting.

Raheem Morris attends Marshall Pro Day, signaling Falcons interest in first-round pass rusher

Mike Green transferred to Marshall and landed himself as a consensus first-round talent -- even with a questionable past without clear answers. As you might guess, Marshall isn't exploding with draft talent -- everyone attending their Pro Day is there for Green.

And guess who was there? Raheem Morris, the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

HC Raheem Morris of the @AtlantaFalcons on hand for @HerdFB pro-day. I'm told Green only doing a few select testing "events" — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 24, 2025

I know, you can only take these things with a grain of salt; the NFL is full of deception. However, I still think it is noteworthy that Raheem took time to travel 500 miles North to watch a smaller-school prospect participate in "a few select testing 'events.'"

Green will likely go in the first round. He is athletically gifted and had insane production for the Thundering Herd. He led FBS with 17.5 sacks and ranked second in tackles for loss with 22.5!

However, as I alluded to earlier, he has a questioned past. He transferred from Virginia in 2022 for reasons that, if true, will have him free-falling down boards.

Nevertheless, if the Falcons can clear his past they will entertain drafting him at pick 15 -- he is well worth a first-round pick.